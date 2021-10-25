Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 87,500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of BRO opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $66.61.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.