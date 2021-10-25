Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 509,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.29% of SunCoke Energy worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

