Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.