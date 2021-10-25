Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $95.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.81.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after buying an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
