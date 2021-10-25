Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $95.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after buying an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

