Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $10.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $36.25 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.15.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,792.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,642.58. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.