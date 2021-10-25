Research Analysts Set Expectations for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

WGO stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.