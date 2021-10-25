Resolution Capital Ltd Has $123.72 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Resolution Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,300 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.29% of Digital Realty Trust worth $123,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 200,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,667. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

