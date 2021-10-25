Reviewing AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) & Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AG&E and Casa Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AG&E and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.36 $24.80 million $0.17 36.71

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Summary

Casa Systems beats AG&E on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

