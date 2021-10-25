Rexel’s (RXEEY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RXEEY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$21.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Rexel has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

