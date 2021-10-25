Robert W. Baird Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $250.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

CROX stock opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

