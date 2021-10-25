Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 139,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $316.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

