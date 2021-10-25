Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $314.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

