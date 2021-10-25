Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 4.5% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Roku worth $80,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 226.7% during the second quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $321.88 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

