Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Stock Position Lifted by Seaport Global Asset Management LLC

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) by 560.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I comprises 0.2% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,334,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,603. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

