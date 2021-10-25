Rosenblatt Securities Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $497.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $485.00 to $497.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $513.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $415.43 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $396.17 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

