Roth Capital Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

