RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.63. 6,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 847,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,726. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC by 125.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in RPC by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.