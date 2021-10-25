RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.04 ($64.75).

Several research firms have issued reports on RTL. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

