RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Bought by Silverback Asset Management LLC

Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,119 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 7.71% of RumbleON worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

RMBL opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $568.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

