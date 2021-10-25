Sandler Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sandler Capital Management cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,569 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.73. 965,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,054,326. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,623 shares of company stock worth $29,099,594 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

