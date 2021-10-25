Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,612,000. NIKE makes up 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $164.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.44. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

