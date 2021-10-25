Sandler Capital Management Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $316.07. 5,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

