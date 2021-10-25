Sandler Capital Management Purchases 40,510 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 155.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,329 shares of company stock worth $98,140,331 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS traded up $3.97 on Monday, hitting $311.84. 22,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $309.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

