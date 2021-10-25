Sandler Capital Management Sells 119,544 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,544 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $28.62. 45,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

