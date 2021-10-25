Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Up 1.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.72. Approximately 45,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 296,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.33 million and a P/E ratio of 930.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
