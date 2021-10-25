Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Up 1.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.72. Approximately 45,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 296,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.33 million and a P/E ratio of 930.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.