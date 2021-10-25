SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €135.25 ($159.12).

ETR:SAP opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €129.20 ($152.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €122.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €119.38.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

