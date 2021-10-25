SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.25 ($159.12).

Shares of SAP opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Thursday. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €129.20 ($152.00). The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

