Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,596. The company has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

