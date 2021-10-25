Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SUVPF opened at $622.98 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $421.25 and a twelve month high of $736.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.46.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
