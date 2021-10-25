SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBAC stock opened at $345.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

