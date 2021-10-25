SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $345.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.25 and its 200-day moving average is $324.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

