Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 107,356 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 715.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,356 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 776,457 shares of company stock worth $204,932,295. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $293.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. The stock has a market cap of $287.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

