Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,825 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $66,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

