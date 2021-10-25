Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 527,115 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,115 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of DouYu International worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in DouYu International by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. DouYu International’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

