Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,082 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 0.4% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $44,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 174.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,596,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.2% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CAH stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

