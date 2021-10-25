Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $38.03 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2,016.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $38,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.