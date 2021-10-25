Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC opened at $43.19 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

