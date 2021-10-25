Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.14

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.14 and last traded at $158.03, with a volume of 2964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average of $146.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

