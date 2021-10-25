Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 5.66% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $341,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after purchasing an additional 810,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 683.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the period.

SCHH opened at $48.92 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19.

