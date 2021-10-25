Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

TSE TA opened at C$14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.35. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.2198417 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

