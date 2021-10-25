Scotiabank Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$78.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $55.18 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 134,951 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.