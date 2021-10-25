Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty makes up about 4.8% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

