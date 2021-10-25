Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGO remained flat at $$11.25 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,730. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

In related news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Legato Merger Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.