Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth about $180,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

HCCC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

