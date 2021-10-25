Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.97

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 48802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Secom alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.