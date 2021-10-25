Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $8.41 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.41 or 0.00013414 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $72.86 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00327047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.