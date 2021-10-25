Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires Shares of 50,000 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 0.11% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,691. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

