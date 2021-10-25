Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Buys New Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YTPG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.85. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,986. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

