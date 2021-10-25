Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $1.46 Million in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMGC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $3,488,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $4,410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $7,350,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $4,900,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMGC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,032. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.