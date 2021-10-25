Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $2.43 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 1.43% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $9,643,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $4,383,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

